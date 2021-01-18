BCCI Apex Council Meet: New Zealand to tour India as part of preparations for the 2021 T20 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its Apex Council Meeting on Sunday decided that New Zealand will tour India as part of preparations for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

India are scheduled to host the T20 World Cup this year and the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

A source, who was quoted telling ANI that the details will be finalised soon by the BCCI, said in this regard:

"The venues and detailing will be done in some time. But the idea is to play maximum T20 games with an eye on the T20 World Cup. It will help the boys prepare.”

A discussion on a tax solution for the T20 World Cup was also held. The same issue was brought up during the BCCI Annual General Meeting on December 24, where it was decided that secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal would have a word with the government.

A member who attended the meeting confirmed to the news agency, saying in this regard:

"We are set to host the 2021 T20 World Cup as well as the 50-over World Cup in 2023. We need to speak to the government to see if we can get tax exemption, and for this, we have decided that our secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal will speak to the government. If the government does not agree, we will then decide on how to go about it. We also have the 2016 World T20 matter pending, so that will also have to be worked out."

BCCI yet to take a final decision on the domestic season

The BCCI was supposed to take a decision on the resumption of the domestic season, which was thrown out of gear due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. But a final call hasn’t been taken yet in this regard.

Stating that the bubble system will remain the same as the one for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the BCCI source added:

"The state associations did show keen interest to have the Vijay Hazare, so a call will be taken soon.”

Apart from New Zealand’s tour of India and the domestic season, discussions on hiring of personnel for the NCA and the ICC’s 2023-2031 cycle were also held at the meet.