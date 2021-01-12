BCCI Apex Council Meeting: Domestic cricket and tax solution for T20I World Cup on the agenda

The BCCI will hold its next Apex Council Meeting on Sunday to discuss some of the major issues that the board needs to sort out.

Key items on the agenda include the fate of the Indian domestic system, as well as the tax issues the BCCI needs to sort out ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup, which is due to take place later this year.

The fate of the Indian domestic system still hangs in the balance, despite the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament. It still remains to be seen whether the Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare trophy will take place this season. A decision on the two tournaments is likely to be made by the end of the group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

BCCI to discuss tax solution for T20I World Cup

The ICC T20I World Cup is due to be played in India this year

Another vital topic that needs to be considered is the tax that the BCCI will have to pay in order to host the ICC World T20I in India later this year.

The tournament, which is due to begin in October, will require the BCCI to meet the tax requirements if they fail to get tax exemption. They could have to pay a minimum of Rs 226.58 Crore and a maximum of Rs 906.33 Crore to host the tournament, reports have claimed in recent weeks.

The issue was discussed at the BCCI's Annual General Meeting last month, but a solution could not be found. It was decided that secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal would speak to the government to figure out a solution for the matter. India is also set to host the 50-over World Cup in two years' time.

Other topics such as the ICC's 2023/31 cycle, update on the Bihar Cricket Association, and the NCA project will also be discussed during Sunday's BCCI meeting.