ENG vs IND: BCCI asks injured Team India opener Shubman Gill to return home, no update on replacement yet - Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked injured Team India opener Shubman Gill to return home from England. Gill, who sustained a stress fracture in his shin, has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match Test series against the host nation.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, BCCI wants him to fly back to India since he wouldn’t be participating in the Tests, starting in Nottingham from August 4. While there is no update on who will be replacing Gill in the Team India squad yet, the report added that the BCCI doesn’t have any plans of sending a replacement as of now.

Apparently, the Team India management in England is worried over the opening slot following Gill’s injury even though a few options are present. Mayank Agarwal is all set to replace Gill and partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order as of now. However, he has struggled for runs of late, having managed only one half-century in his last six Tests.

Also, Team India have made up their mind that if at all KL Rahul plays, it will be in the middle-order and not as an opener. That leaves the uncapped Abhimanyu Easwaran as the only other choice. However, the Team India think-tank is not keen on moving Easwaran from the reserves to the main squad, owing to his inexperience.

Considering the above circumstances, the management is said to have written to the selection committee. A source was quoted as telling Cricbuzz over the matter:

"They have left it to the selectors to name a replacement, be it Prithvi Shaw or Devdutt Padikkal or whoever."

Both Shaw and Padikkal are currently in Sri Lanka, having been chosen for the limited-overs series there. Given the quarantine rules and other COVID-related protocols in place, it would be a hectic task to fly any player from Sri Lanka to England, more so given the developments in the England ODI camp, where seven members of the contingent have tested COVID-positive.

Team India players to receive second dose of vaccine on July 7 and 9

According to reports, the Indian team prefer Prithvi Shaw as a replacement for Shubman Gill and want him to be flown to England at the earliest. They are expected to raise this as a formal request with the BCCI.



Team India members are currently enjoying a break in England ahead of the five-match Test series against the home team, which begins on August 4. According to reports, the players will receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on July 7 and 9.

Team India members had already taken their first doses in India before leaving for England. Sources told ANI:

"The second dosage has been planned for the cricketers and they will be vaccinated on Wednesday and Friday."

It was earlier reported that the India-England Test series could be played in front of crowds. However, with COVID-19 hitting England's limited-overs camp, things could change.

