BCCI bars wife & family on tours; strict action against Gautam Gambhir’s manager post BGT 2024-25: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are considering taking strict measures following Team India's 1-3 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 Down Under. The governing body will reportedly reinstate the rule of players not being allowed to bring their wives and family along with them on tours.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the BCCI believe the presence of family members negatively affects the performances of the players. A new rule is being deliberated, where family members will be permitted to be with the player on tour, but only for a limited period of time, instead of the entire campaign.

"According to the new rule, for a tournament or a series lasting more than 45 days, the wife or family can stay with the player only for 14 days. However, for shorter tours, the limit on stay will be reduced to just seven days," a source told the Dainik Jagran (via The Hindustan Times).

The issue was addressed during the recently held review meeting at the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai. Skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar were present, as top BCCI officials demanded answers behind the Border-Gavaskar series debacle.

The BCCI have also decided to take action against Gambhir's manager Gaurav Arora. He was present in Australia throughout the tour, using privileges and amenities designated for the team management.

He stayed in the same hotel as the team, traveled with the squad in the team bus, and used the VIP Box facilities at the venues. The BCCI are far from pleased with the same and subsequently, Arora has been forbidden to avail of such services in the future.

BCCI also set to put a stop to players' separate travel

The BCCI officials are also said to be unhappy with some players traveling separately from the team in recent times. According to the new policy, all players will be instructed to travel together in the team bus.

"Keeping in view the team unity, now all the players will travel by the team bus only. No matter how big a player is, he will not be allowed to travel separately," the Dainik Jagran report added.

BCCI are also considering other strict measures to keep the players in check after concerning string of results in the longest format. According to a report by The Indian Express, the implementation of a new payment structure, which includes pay cuts upon poor performance, was also deliberated during the review meeting.

