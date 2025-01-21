“BCCI is bringing politics into cricket” - PCB official slams India over jersey controversy in 2025 Champions Trophy

Team India are reportedly refusing to don jerseys with the name of the host nation (Pakistan) imprinted on it for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) reluctance has left the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) exasperated, who hopes for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to intervene, and settle the issue.

It is the norm for the teams partaking in ICC events to sport the host nation's name on their jerseys, as part of the tournament badge, even if the tournament is being held elsewhere. Pakistan's 2021 T20 World Cup jersey had India's name on it, although the rescheduled tournament was being conducted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Men in Green also had 'India' printed as part of the tournament logo when they visited the country to partake in the 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Team India refused to budge from their stance of not traveling across the border, and recent reports have implied that Rohit Sharma will not be in Pakistan for the captain's meet ahead of the tournament. The jersey controversy comes across as the latest section in a tiring saga for the PCB.

"BCCI is bringing politics into cricket, which is not at all good for the game. They refused to travel to Pakistan. They don't want to send their captain (to Pakistan) for the opening ceremony, now there are reports that they don't want the host nation's (Pakistan) name printed on their jersey. We believe that the world governing body (ICC) will not let this happen and support Pakistan," the PCB official, on condition of anonymity, told IANS (via NDTV)

India and Pakistan's jerseys included 'Sri Lanka' on their jerseys during the 2022 Asia Cup, despite the tournament being held in the UAE due to the island nation's economic crisis. However, in the 2023 edition, when the hybrid model was implemented, the host nation (Pakistan) wasn't printed on the jerseys.

Team India will play their 2025 Champions Trophy matches in the UAE

As part of the hybrid model, Team India will play their Champions Trophy matches in the UAE. If the Men in Blue qualify for the knockouts, those matches will also be held in the Middle East, rather than the host nation.

India have been drawn in Group A of the competition, along with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. The two-time winners will kickstart their campaign with a clash against Bangladesh on February 20.

