The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly set to stage a review meeting involving head coach Rahul Dravid, NCA chief VVS Laxman, captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli to address the team's recent woes, including the ODI series loss to Bangladesh.

The meeting is expected to take place once the squad returns from Bangladesh after playing out the remainder of the tour. The Men in Blue are expected to play one more ODI before the two-match Test series unfolds from December 14 onwards.

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard - #BANvIND We fought hard till the end, but it was Bangladesh who won the 2nd ODI by 5 runs and clinch the series 2-0.Scorecard - bit.ly/BANvIND-2NDODI We fought hard till the end, but it was Bangladesh who won the 2nd ODI by 5 runs and clinch the series 2-0.Scorecard - bit.ly/BANvIND-2NDODI #BANvIND https://t.co/yjD9hu8m7I

Sources hinted that the meeting was expected to take place following Team India's semi-final exit at the hands of England in the T20 World Cup 2022. However, the event was pushed back as the BCCI's top brass were busy at that point in time.

A top BCCI official told the Indian Express after Rohit Sharma's side succumbed to a second defeat on the trot in Bangladesh:

“We weren’t able to meet the Indian team before going to Bangladesh as some of the office bearers were busy but we will schedule it as soon as the team is back from Bangladesh. It has been an embarrassing performance and we didn’t expect this team to lose to Bangladesh."

The Men in Blue lost their second successive ODI series to Bangladesh. The Litton Das-led side have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match affair after notching up a pair of close victories. To make matters worse for the visitors, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar will not be available for selection in the series finale.

Team India's upcoming Test series against Bangladesh holds great importance considering their World Test Championship (WTC) ambitions. The side, especially the white-ball unit, are in disarray at the moment, with injuries and poor form going hand-in-hand. The recent set of results are a cause for concern with the ODI World Cup being less than a year away.

BCCI to address Rohit Sharma's fate as all-format captain during the meeting

The Indian cricketing governing body will also look into Rohit Sharma's future as the captain of the Indian side. External reports heavily suggest that split captaincy might be the way forward and that Hardik Pandya has been identified as the candidate for the shortest format.

However, with the ODI World Cup not that far away, the board are keeping a keen eye on Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the format. Since taking over as captain, the opening batter has missed a fair share of matches, with Shikhar Dhawan often stepping in as stand-in captain.

BCCI @BCCI



Comes back for the team



Walks in at No.9 in a run-chase



Scores 51*(28) to get us close to the target



Take a bow captain!



#TeamIndia | #BANvIND | @ImRo45 Gets hitComes back for the teamWalks in at No.9 in a run-chaseScores 51*(28) to get us close to the targetTake a bow captain! Gets hit Comes back for the teamWalks in at No.9 in a run-chase Scores 51*(28) to get us close to the target Take a bow captain! 🙌 🙌#TeamIndia | #BANvIND | @ImRo45 https://t.co/v47ykcbMce

A blueprint in terms of succession of captaincy might also be on the agenda for the BCCI during the meeting. The subject of appointing a new selection committee is on the cards as well after the previous committee, led by Chetan Sharma, was sacked on November 19.

What has gone wrong for the Indian team in Bangladesh so far? Let us know what you think.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for the 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more Cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes