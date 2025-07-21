BCCI confirms Nitish Kumar Reddy & Arshdeep Singh injuries; all-rounder ruled out of entire ENG vs IND 2025 series 

By Dev Sharma
Modified Jul 21, 2025 13:26 IST
England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Team India trails England 1-2 with two matches left in the series (Source: Getty)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, July 21, issued an official update on the injuries to left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. Arshdeep suffered an impact injury to his left thumb while bowling during a training session in Beckenham on Thursday, July 17.

As a result, he has been ruled out of the fourth Test against England, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 23, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, July 20, reports surfaced that Reddy had sustained an injury during a gym session. The board has confirmed that the 22-year-old has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a left knee injury and will return home.

Reddy had a forgettable outing at Edgbaston, going wicketless and scoring just two runs across two innings. However, he showed signs of promise at Lord’s, registering scores of 30 and 13, and returning bowling figures of 2/62 and 1/20 in the third Test.

In light of these developments, uncapped Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj has been added to the squad ahead of the penultimate Test.

Here’s the updated squad for the fourth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, and Anshul Kamboj.

Team India eye maiden Test victory at Manchester

Team India will be keen to bounce back from the disappointment at Lord’s as they head into the fourth Test in Manchester. However, the venue hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the visitors. They have played nine Tests at Old Trafford, losing four and drawing five, and are yet to register a single win at the iconic ground.

The last time the visitors played a Test in Manchester was in 2014, when they suffered a heavy defeat by an innings and 54 runs. Now, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, the team will be hoping to rewrite history, much like they did in Edgbaston, and level the series 2-2 before heading to the final Test at Kennington Oval in London.

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
