3 reasons why India must play Anshul Kamboj in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test at Manchester 

Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj has been added to the Indian squad ahead of the fourth Test of the ongoing five-match series against England, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 23, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.Kamboj’s inclusion comes following an untimely injury to left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who hurt his bowling arm while attempting to stop a ball during a practice session on Thursday, July 17. The injury required stitches on his hand, and the 26-year-old is now almost certain to miss the fourth Test, with doubts also surrounding his availability for the final match. “Arshdeep has a deep cut and has had stitches, he will take at least ten days to get completely fit. The selectors have decided to add Kamboj in the squad,&quot; a BCCI source told The Indian Express. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith the series on the line and India trailing 1-2, the fourth Test becomes a must-win encounter for the visitors. The addition of the uncapped Kamboj could inject much-needed energy into the pace attack and bolster India’s bowling options in Manchester. On that note, here are three reasons why India should consider handing Anshul Kamboj his Test debut in the fourth match of the ENG vs IND 2025 series at Old Trafford.#1 India’s injury crisis demands fresh firepowerTeam India find themselves in a selection dilemma ahead of the fourth Test, with lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah expected to be part of the playing XI once again. However, if he plays in Manchester, the 31-year-old is likely to be rested for the final match, as it was communicated earlier in the series that he would feature in only three Tests and has already played two.Adding to the concerns, Akash Deep appeared to be in discomfort during Day 4 of the Lord’s Test. He left the field holding his waist and, although he returned later, did not bowl again. The 28-year-old has a history of back issues, which had previously ruled him out of the final Test of the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the early part of IPL 2025.With Akash Deep’s fitness in doubt and Arshdeep Singh sidelined due to a hand injury, Anshul Kamboj could bring much-needed energy and depth to the pace attack, potentially supporting Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna failed to make a significant impact in their earlier outings in this series, which further strengthens the case for Kamboj’s inclusion. If Arshdeep is unavailable and concerns persist over Akash Deep’s fitness, the 24-year-old Haryana pacer is likely to make his Test debut in Manchester.With his pace, control, and youthful energy, Kamboj could pose a fresh challenge for England’s batters, who have never faced him before. This unfamiliarity could make him a valuable X-factor for the visitors in the final two Tests.#2 Brilliant domestic and A-Team formAnshul Kamboj boasts an impressive first-class record, having played 24 matches and taken 79 wickets at an average of 22.88 with a strike rate of 44.2, including two five-wicket hauls.The right-arm pacer was particularly effective during the 2024–25 Ranji Trophy, where he featured in six matches for Haryana and picked up 34 wickets at an outstanding average of 13.79 and a strike rate of 29.55. His standout performance came against Kerala, where he recorded sensational figures of 10/49, becoming only the third bowler in the tournament's history to claim all 10 wickets in an innings.More recently, Kamboj impressed during the unofficial Tests for India A against the England Lions in the lead-up to the ongoing series. The 24-year-old featured in both matches, taking five wickets across three innings at an average of 26.20, further underlining his form and making a strong case for his inclusion in India’s playing XI for the remaining two Tests.#3 Kamboj has the tools to thrive in English conditionsWhile India’s injury concerns and Anshul Kamboj’s recent form strengthen his case for selection in the Manchester Test, the 24-year-old also possesses the skill set required to succeed at the international level, especially in English conditions. Standing at 6 feet 2 inches, Kamboj can effectively use his height to hit the deck hard and extract bounce, while also being capable of swinging the ball both ways.The young pacer is known for his accuracy and ability to bowl tight lines, which could prove valuable even on flat surfaces. Moreover, overcast conditions and possible showers are expected during the fourth Test in Manchester, potentially offering additional assistance for seamers. With his height, discipline, and ability to generate both swing and seam movement, Kamboj could be a real asset for India in this crucial encounter.