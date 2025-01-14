BCCI to decide Gautam Gambhir's future as head coach after Champions Trophy 2025- Reports

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir's fate hinges heavily on how the squad fares at the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This marks the former player's first ICC event as coach, and he comes into it under extreme pressure after the red-ball series losses to New Zealand and Australia.

Gambhir has not made a strong impression at the helm so far. Despite beginning his white-ball reign with a clean sweep against Sri Lanka, the team suffered a 2-0 series loss in the ODI series away from home. India are scheduled to play a white-ball series against England ahead of the Champions Trophy, which will provide a picture as to where the team currently stands.

According to a report by PTI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) feels that the head coach has yet to provide any 'tangible' results, and his position will be re-evaluated following the culmination of the Champions Trophy 2025.

"If India doesn't do well in the Champions Trophy, the head coach's position could become untenable. Yes, his contract runs till the 2027 World Cup but the process of evaluation continues. Sport is result-oriented and till now, Gambhir hasn't given any tangible results," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Gambhir replaced Rahul Dravid as head coach after the latter's contract ended following the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States of America (USA).

Gambhir got off on the wrong foot with the BCCI with his demands regarding the support staff. While the governing body gave in to his request, the pressure is firmly on the entire coaching unit after a string of poor performances that has knocked India out of the World Test Championship (WTC) race.

The head coach has not had many white-ball games, especially ODI matches to implement changes of his liking. This makes the upcoming series against England, and the Champions Trophy all the more important to his future as coach.

Gautam Gambhir adamant to eliminate 'superstar culture' in the team

The report further states how Gambhir is hell-bent on eradicating the superstar culture that has been established in the team. He was apparently left disappointed with star players' demands regarding hotel rooms and practice timings.

From the senior players' perspective, they are not on the same page with the coach regarding team culture. Furthermore, there is also a feeling of poor communication from his end.

"He has come here to dismantle the superstar culture and that's what has caused discomfort for some playing members," said a source who has seen Gambhir's functioning closely.

Gambhir attended the review meeting scheduled by the BCCI to address the series loss in Australia. The BCCI were not pleased with the former player's manager Gaurav Arora traveling with the team throughout the tour.

