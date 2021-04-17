T20 World Cup 2021: The BCCI wants 9 venues to be ready for the showpiece tournament

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has directed nine venues to be ready to host the T20 World Cup 2021. During the 7th Apex Council meeting conducted virtually on Friday, the members discussed the way forward for the smooth running of the tournament later this year.

While the BCCI has shortlisted nine venues for the tournament, a final decision will only be made later. The decision to choose the final venues will be made keeping the Coronavirus situation in the country in mind.

"The nine venues have been informed and it was again discussed that preparations should continue for the showpiece event with an eye on the COVID-19 situation and a call will only be taken closer to the event."

"It is too early to imagine what can or will happen in October-November with regards to the coronavirus situation. But preparations shall be on," a BCCI source said while speaking to the ANI.

According to reports, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow are the nine venues that have been asked to prepare for the tournament.

The newly-built Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is likely to host the final of the T20 World Cup 2021.

BCCI to arrange for the visas of all the participants for the T20 World Cup

Due to the political tensions between India and Pakistan, there were questions whether the Indian government would grant visas to the Pakistani cricketers.

However, the BCCI seems to be confident that all the participants would get the visas and the source confirmed the same. He said:

"Yes, all participants will get visas."

The upcoming T20 World Cup in India will be the 7th edition of the tournament. While it was initially planned to be the 8th edition, the T20 World Cup 2020 that was scheduled to be played in Australia last year was postponed to 2022.

A total of 16 teams will be taking part in the tournament. 45 games will be played in this event, and the West Indies will enter the tournament as the defending champions.

Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be the backup venues to host the T20 World Cup if India fails to conduct it.