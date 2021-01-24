BCCI eager to allow spectators for the 5-match T20I series between India & England

As per an ANI report, a BCCI official suggested that the Indian cricket board is keen to allow spectators for the upcoming T20I series against England in Ahmedabad.

The update will come as a boost for cricket fanatics with India set to play 5 T20Is against England. However, the BCCI official also revealed that the final decision would lie with the government, and only close to 50 per cent of the tickets will be allotted.

"We are trying to open the stadium for fans to witness what awaits to be a thrilling T20I series between India and England. While we are yet to decide on the numbers, the idea is to get close to 50 per cent of the seats filled. But the final decision lies with the government. Safety is a priority even as we adapt to the new normal," the official said

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) made it clear that no spectators will watch the first two Tests against England which in Chennai.

The upcoming England tour of India will consist of four Test matches, followed by five T20Is and three ODIs. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; the entire tour will be played across just three venues - Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune.

India's record against England in Tests

The first India-England Test will start on February 5 in Chennai.

On the back of a series win against Australia, India have claimed top spot in the ICC World Test Championship table. The upcoming four-match Test series against England will be part of the Test Championship and India will be keen to strengthen their grip on the position. The top two sides will square off against each other for the Test Champion title in Lord's later this year.

India on 🔝



After the hard-fought win at The Gabba, India move to the No.1 spot in ICC World Test Championship standings 💥



Australia slip to No.3 👇#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/UrTLE4Rui0 — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

India and England have played 122 Tests against each other, and the Men In Blue have won 26 of them. England have won 47, and 49 have ended in draws. Team India have a superior record in home conditions as they have won 19 matches, as opposed to England's 13 wins.