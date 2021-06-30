BCCI finalizes Ravichandran Ashwin and Mithali Raj's names for Khel Ratna Award - Reports

BCCI has reportedly recommended Mithali Raj and Ravichandran Ashwin for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. The board has also decided to propose KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shikhar Dhawan's names for the Arjuna Award.

The Khel Ratna Award is the highest sporting honor in India, while the Arjuna Award is also a prestigious prize for Indian athletes. It is the dream of every Indian sportsperson to win these awards.

Sources close to the development informed ANI on Wednesday (June 30) that Indian women's ODI and Test team captain Mithali Raj has been recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award at the National Sports Awards 2021. Indian men's all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has also been recommended.

"We had a detailed discussion and it was decided to send in the names of Ashwin and women's Test and ODI skipper Mithali's name for the Khel Ratna. We are recommending Dhawan again for the Arjuna while we will also suggest the names of Rahul and Bumrah," the source said.

Ashwin has been one of the best all-rounders in modern Test cricket, while Mithali is one of the best players in the sport's history. The latter also recently completed 22 years as an international cricketer. It will be exciting to see if either of the two wins the Khel Ratna award this year.

Rohit Sharma won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2020

Rohit Sharma is presently India's number one opener in all three formats of cricket

Last year, five Indian athletes received the Khel Ratna award. Indian men's cricket team's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was the only cricketer among the five athletes.

Before Rohit, only Virat Kohli (2018), MS Dhoni (2007), and Sachin Tendulkar (1997-98) had won the Khel Ratna award from the cricket discipline. It will be interesting to see if Mithali Raj can become the first Indian women's cricketer to receive this honor.

