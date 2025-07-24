BCCI issues crucial update on Rishabh Pant's availability for remainder of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have issued a major update regarding Rishabh Pant's participation for the remainder of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. The wicket-keeper sustained a major injury on Day 1 after being hit on the boot by a Chris Woakes delivery, forcing him to be retired hurt in the first innings.Reports suggested that the Indian player has potentially sustained a fracture, ruling him out for close to six weeks. However, the option of batting in the first innings on Day 2 with painkillers was also not ruled out, despite the severity of the injury.The official update confirmed that Dhruv Jurel will take up the glove duties for the rest of the match across both innings, much like the previous Test at Lord's, where Pant had sustained a finger injury. However, the statement also mentioned that the southpaw has joined up with the team at Old Trafford, and could potentially resume his innings, if required.&quot;𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements,&quot; the statement read.With the flamboyant batter being retired hurt in the third session of Day 1, Ravindra Jadeja had to walk out despite only three wickets falling according to scoreboard, while Shardul Thakur came in when the fourth wicket in the form of Sai Sudharsan fell.Rishabh Pant reportedly spotted wearing protective boot on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th TestAccording to a report by RevSportz, the wicket-keeper batter was not among the members who reported to the ground ahead of Day 2 of the fourth Test. However, he was spotted arriving at the ground with a protective boot so as not to aggravate the injury further.&quot;Rishabh Pant joins the Indian team at Old Trafford. He was seen wearing a protective boot after fracturing his fifth metatarsal,&quot; the report read.A massive cheer went around Old Trafford when the southpaw was cast on the big screen after the 95th over of the innings. The wicket-keeper batter, in his jersey, was spotted having a chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir as the all-rounder pair of Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur continued their resistance against the new ball.