The highly-anticipated India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was disrupted due to rain on Sunday, September 10. The downpour came when India were 147/2 after 24.1 overs, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease.

With over three hours of delay, the groundsmen were forced to use fans to dry the ground. Take a look:

Expand Tweet

The match was eventually called off on matchday, but a reserve day (Monday, September 11) has been allotted due to poor weather forecast.

Interestingly, there were bright sunny conditions when the toss took place at 2.30 PM IST. Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field.

India captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shubman Gill made the most of the conditions. Rohit smashed 56 runs off 49 balls, including four sixes and six boundaries. Gill also made 58 off 52 deliveries, including 10 boundaries.

The duo shared a 121-run partnership before Shadab Khan dismissed Rohit caught out to Faheem Ashraf at long-off. Gill also followed the back of Rohit as he played into the hands of Agha Salman off Shaheen Afridi. What followed next was thundery rain.

Netizens on X (formerly known as Twitter) couldn’t stop themselves from reacting to a picture of fans used to dry the ground to resume India-Pakistan 's Asia Cup game. One user wrote:

"Yaar BCCI ko bol dete hai dryer bhej dete. (Buddy, you should have aksed the BCCI to send hair dryer)"

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Earlier, hair dryers and sponges were used to dry the ground during the India Premier League final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The match entered the reserve day, with CSK Lifting the trophy.

India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game to resume on reserve Day

The India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will resume at 3 PM IST on Monday, September 11. The match will stick to 50-over per side, subject to weather conditions.

Expand Tweet

According to the weather forecast, the rain is predicted on the reserve day as well.

There is a good chance that the game is likely to be decided via the DLS method. If Team India does not bat again, Pakistan will have to play a minimum of 20 overs for a result. In such a scenario, Babar Azam and Co. will have to chase 181 in 20 overs.