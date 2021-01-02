BCCI launches investigation into Indian players for potential breach of bio-secure bubble

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has launched an investigation into a potential breach of the bio-secure bubble by a group of players from the Indian Test squad at Melbourne.

A group of players constituting Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw were reportedly seen inside a restaurant at the Chadstone Shopping Centre on Friday. If confirmed, it would mean the players violated the bubble protocols.

The Age has also reported the staff at the restaurant have confirmed that the group had visited the premises on New Year’s Day and dined inside.

The players and the support staff have to comply with the strict measures of the bio-secure bubble due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They are allowed to eat at restaurants but have to be seated outdoors.

The BCCI officials are reviewing a video posted by a fan who spotted the players in the restaurant. However, there has been no official comment so far about the incident.

When they got know that i have paid the bill.. Rohit sharma said bhaji pese lelo yaar acha nai lagta.. i said no sir its on me. Pant hugged me and said photo tabhi hogi jab pese loge wapis. I said no bro not happening. Finally sabane photo khichwai :) mja aa gya yaar #blessed — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

The outcome of BCCI’s investigation could potentially have implications for the players

With the third Test between India and Australia slated to commence at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 7 January, the outcome of BCCI’s investigation could have serious implications. This could possibly include monetary fines and the requirement of additional quarantine for the players.

Brisbane Heat pair of Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence were fined $10,000 each and the club was hit with a fine of $50,000 after a breach of protocols during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

The bio-secure bubble is considered a necessity in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. Victoria and New South Wales are among the states which are currently reporting the most number of fresh cases in Australia.

