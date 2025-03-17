BCCI medical team head resigns, Centre of Excellence may witness more changes in staff: Reports

Nitin Patel, BCCI's medical team head, has reportedly resigned from his role. The Centre of Excellence (COE), which was recently inaugurated, is also expected to witness changes in its staff.

Patel, head of the Sports Sciene and Medical Team, ended his tenure by putting in his resignation after successfully working for almost three years. A senior BCCI official confirmed the same, as per a report by PTI.

"Yes, Nitin has resigned as head of Sports Science and Medical Team. Nitin had a very good stint with BCCI and especially during this tenure, where he was instrumental in set-up of Sports Science and Medical team at NCA," the source was quoted as saying.

"One good thing that happened in the past couple of years is that whenever any injured player did his rehab, he only came back when after being more than hundred percent. Nitin's family lives abroad and managing COE's sports science and medical division is 365 -days-a-year assignment," the source added.

Nitin Patel worked on injury management assignments of several high profile Indian cricketers such as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, ace speedster Mohammad Shami, star batter KL Rahul, and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav among others.

BCCI's COE might witness changes in staff in the coming time

Further, the source also revealed that some of the Level 3 coaches and instructors along with a few Strength and Conditioning coaches may also resign in a few months' time.

BCCI's Centre of Excellence (earlier NCA) may also see the exit of former Indian legend and NCA head VVS Laxman. Laxman's tenure will come to an end by the end of the year. While he may be requested to extend his time till the 2027 World Cup, it is unlikely that the former cricketer would do so.

Sairaj Bhatule, one of the coaches at the NCA, also quit his role before Nitin Patel and joined Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals in their support staff.

Moreover, Sitanshu Kotak is now a part of the coaching staff of India's senior men's team as well. It remains to be seen whether Hrishikesh Kanitkar, a reputed NCA coach who handles the India A teams at times, will continue till the U-19 World Cup early next year.

