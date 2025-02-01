BCCI Naman Awards 2025: From Jasprit Bumrah to Smriti Mandhana, full list of winners

The BCCI Naman Awards 2025 took place on Saturday (February 1) in Mumbai, with the presence of esteemed men's and women's cricketers of the country. The ceremony is dedicated to honoring the finest Indian cricketers across international and domestic tournaments for the 2023-24 season.

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle served as the host of the event. Notably, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues were engaged in a fun interaction that involved a Q&A session.

Sachin Tendulkar won the prestigious Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for his achievements in international cricket. He garnered over 34,000 runs across all formats, with 100 centuries and 164 fifties.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mandhana were honored with the BCCI's Polly Umrigar Award for the Best International Cricketer in the men’s and women’s categories respectively.

Trending

Expand Tweet

During the period, Bumrah emerged as the finest bowler in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He picked up 15 wickets in eight games and helped India clinch the title. Meanwhile, Mandhana was the best batter for the Women in Blue across all formats, even producing her best Test knock of 149 against South Africa.

Deepti Sharma was awarded for finishing as the Indian women's highest wicket-taker in ODIs during the assessment period. She picked up 13 wickets in six games, with best figures of 5/38.

Legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin received a special award from the BCCI. Ashwin recently retired from international cricket and picked up a total of 765 wickets across all formats.

Expand Tweet

Sarfaraz Khan and Asha Sobhana were picked as the recipients of the Best International Debut in the men's and women's categories respectively.

Andhra Pradesh's Ricky Bhui won the Madhavrao Scindia Award for scoring the most runs in the 2023-24 edition of the Ranji Trophy. He amassed 902 runs at an average of 75.16, with four centuries.

Shashank Singh won the Lala Amarnath Award for being the best all-rounder in domestic limited-overs competitions. He slammed 450 runs and picked up 11 wickets for Chhattisgarh in the 2023-24 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

BCCI Naman Awards 2025: Full List of Winners

Below is the list of 26 awards being conferred at the BCCI Naman Awards 2025.

1. Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Jr. Domestic) of 2023-24 [Medal] - Ishwari Awasare

2. Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Sr. Domestic) of 2023-24 (Senior Women’s One-Day) [Medal] - Priya Mishra

3. Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest wicket-taker (Under-16) in Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2023-24 [Medal] - Hemchudeshan Jagannathan

4. Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest run-getter (U-16) in Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2023-24 [Medal] - Lakshya Raichandani

5. M. A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest wicket-taker (U-19) in Cooch Behar Trophy in 2023-24 [Medal] - Vishnu Bhardwaj

6. M. A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest run-getter (U-19) in Cooch Behar Trophy in 2023-24 [Medal] - Kavya Teotia

7. M. A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest wicket-taker (U-23) in Col. CK Nayudu Trophy in 2023-24 - Plate Group [Medal] - Neizekho Rupreo

8. M. A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest wicket-taker (U-23) in Col. CK Nayudu Trophy in 2023-24 - Elite Group [Medal] - P. Vidyuth

9. M. A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest run-getter (U-23) in Col. CK Nayudu Trophy in 2023-24 - Plate Group [Medal] - Hem Chetri

10. M. A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest run-getter (U-23) in Col. CK Nayudu Trophy in 2023-24 - Elite Group [Medal] - Aneesh KV

11. Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy in 2023-24 - Plate Group [Medal] - Mohit Jangra

12. Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy in 2023-24 - Elite Group [Medal] - Tanay Thyagarajan

13. Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest run-getter in the Ranji Trophy in 2023-24 - Plate Group [Medal] - Agni Chopra

14. Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest run-getter in the Ranji Trophy in 2023-24 - Elite Group [Medal] - Ricky Bhui

15. Lala Amarnath Award for Best all-rounder in domestic limited-overs competitions, 2023-24 [Medal] - Shashank Singh

16. Lala Amarnath Award for Best all-rounder in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 [Medal] - Tanush Kotian

17. Best umpire in domestic cricket, 2023-24 [Trophy] - Akshay Totre

18. Best performance in BCCI domestic tournaments for events in 2023-24 [Trophy] - Mumbai Cricket Association

19. Most wickets in ODIs 2023-24 - Women [Medal] - Deepti Sharma

20. Highest run-getter in ODIs 2023-24 - Women [Medal] - Smriti Mandhana

21. Best international debut - Women [Trophy] - Asha Sobhana

22. Best international debut - Men [Trophy] - Sarfaraz Khan

23. Best international cricketer - Women [Trophy] - Smriti Mandhana

24. Polly Umrigar Award: Best international cricketer - Men [Trophy] - Jasprit Bumrah

25. BCCI Special Award [Shield] - Ravichandran Ashwin

26. Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award [Shield] - Sachin Tendulkar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news