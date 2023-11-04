"BCCI ne special bat diye hai Williamson or Rachin ko"- Top 10 funny memes after New Zealand reach 401/6 in 2023 World Cup clash vs Pakistan

New Zealand posted a huge total of 401/6 in their 2023 World Cup match against Pakistan on Saturday (November 4) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first in the must-win contest. New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra gave their side a good start with a 68-run partnership. Hasan Ali dismissed Conway in the 11th over to give Pakistan their first breakthrough.

There was no respite for Pakistan bowlers as things went from bad to worse for them from there as Kane Williamson (95) and Rachin Ravindra (108) stitched a marathon partnership of 180 runs for the second wicket.

They began watchfully and gradually shifted the gears to lay down a great platform for the Kiwis' side. Ravindra notched up his third century of the tournament and impressed everyone. In his comeback match, Kane Williamson did not look rusty, as he played with positive intent from the outset and ensured to set the pace for the innings with an impactful knock.

Daryl Mitchell (29), Mark Chapman (39), and Glenn Phillips (41) played handy cameos in the end to take New Zealand to 401/6 in 50 overs. Mohammad Wasim Jr. was the pick of Pakistan bowlers by scalping three wickets.

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the encounter between New Zealand and Pakistan. They reacted to the game by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"It's pretty surreal to play in the country of my background"- Rachin Ravindra after his 108 (94) against Pakistan in Bangalore

At the mid-innings break, New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra reflected on the action that unfolded in the first innings, saying:

"It's pretty surreal to play in the country of my background. Always special to play in India but more so in Bangalore, in front of my family. The wicket is a good one. We thought it was a slow one to start off but it's good to bat on. Not too much turn there.

He continued:

"The way we batted was good. It's more about the way we play and understanding that we have a lot more power at the backend. With the likes of Daz, GP and Santner, we know we can make up. They once again showed we can make it up if we need to. We also saw how Kane batted today. We didn't put a target on it and knew we were going at a good rate. We were lucky enough to post a good total on the board and hopefully, it's enough."

Do you think Babar Azam's side can chase down this massive target and keep their semi-final hopes alive? Let us know your views in the comments section.