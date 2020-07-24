BCCI would need to return Rs 2000 crore if IPL-13 doesn’t take place

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are in a tough bind if they somehow fail to organise the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. The 13th edition of the IPL which was due to start on March 29 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the BCCI have already taken an advance of Rs 2000 crore from various stakeholders involved with the IPL. If the T20 tournament doesn’t take place this year, the BCCI would either have to give back this advance amount or extend the contracts of the media rights holder, title and other sponsors for another year.

In fact, the BCCI is set to receive Rs 3300 crore from media rights holder and broadcaster STAR, Rs 440 crore from title sponsor VIVO and a cumulative sum of Rs 170 crore from other sponsors – including umpiring and strategic time-out partners.

“Not conducting IPL means a straight blow of Rs 4,000 crore to the board’s topline. We have already received advances of close to Rs 2,000 crore. Not delivering IPL will mean either we will have to give it back, or extend all the contracts by one year. Both the options are not in the favour of the board,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by the Economic Times.

It’s no surprise that the BCCI is trying to pull out all stops to organise IPL-13 this season, even if it means taking the tournament to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

BCCI were waiting for the postponement of T20 WC to start IPL preparations

The BCCI was keen on the International Cricket Council (ICC) announcing the postponement of T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia early, so that they could plan IPL-13 and the Indian board have even refused to play in the Asia Cup this year so that a window for the IPL can be arranged.

“If we would have announced cancellation, Star would ask for a refund and matter would have reached the courts. Also, we were hopeful that the ICC will push the T20 World Cup and a window will be available. And nobody could foresee when the pandemic would subside. But now, we have a real chance for IPL 13 to materialise,” a board official was quoted as saying by the Economic Times.

The BCCI has jumped at the opportunity and is in the process of finalising details of schedule and Standard Operating Procedure for the franchises. The IPL is set to begin on September 19, with the final on November 8. The teams are expected to leave for UAE on August 20.