BCCI offers to prolong Rahul Dravid's stint as Team India head coach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has reportedly offered Rahul Dravid an extension to continue as the head coach, with his contract expiring after the 2023 World Cup. However, according to ESPN Cricinfo, the former Indian captain is yet to respond.

Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the men's senior team following the 2021 T20 World Cup and got a two-year term from the BCCI. Despite the ex captain's failure to snap India's ICC trophy drought, the report says that the board wants to continue with him to ensure continuity to the structure put in place in the last two years.

Dravid's reappointment would mean that VVS Laxman, who has taken charge of Team India in the ongoing T20I series against Australia, will take a back seat. The former player's first assignment in his likely second stint could be the South Africa tour where the tourists play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

"There was nothing else on my mind" - Rahul Dravid when asked about his future as coach

India vs Australia: Final - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

During the press conference following the 2023 World Cup final, the former player said that his entire focus was on the tournament and that he never pondered beyond it:

"I haven't thought about it. I have no time to think about this, and no time to reflect on this. I will when I get the time to do that. But at this point of time, I was completely focused on this campaign.

"It was focused on this World Cup, and there was nothing else on my mind. And I haven't given any other thought to what happens in the future."

Despite starting as firm favourites, Rohit Sharma's team lost to Australia by six wickets in front of a record Ahmedabad crowd.