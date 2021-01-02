BCCI official says Indian cricket team players didn't breach COVID-19 protocols

A BCCI official has rubbished reports that it was looking into a possible breach of COVID-19 protocols caused by some of the players in the Indian cricket team. The official blamed the Australian media for giving the matter a malicious spin.

A group of Indian cricket team players including Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw were at a restaurant to have dinner. A fan identified as Navaldeep Singh took to social media and tweeted a video of the players during their meal.

Bc mere saamne waale table par gill pant sharma saini fuckkkkkk pic.twitter.com/yQUvdu3shF — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

Following this, reports from Australia started coming in today that some of the Indian players had breached bio-bubble protocols.

However, a BCCI official, on the condition of anonymity as cited by the Hindu, has rubbished those reports and said the players are well aware of the protocols. The players in the Indian cricket team are reportedly allowed to eat outside the bio-bubble provided they take the necessary precautions.

"No, there has been no breach in biosecurity protocols. Everyone associated with the Indian team is well aware of the protocols, We can only term it as a malicious spin by a section of the Australian media and this has started after their humiliating defeat. The Australian media, at times, acts as an extension of their cricket team," said the BCCI official.

What consequences could the Indian cricket team have faced?

India levelled the Test series 1-1 in Melbourne.

The upcoming Test match in Sydney was in danger of being shifted to Melbourne because of fresh COVID-19 cases in the New South Wales region. However, the Men in Blue will take on Australia in Sydney as scheduled. A lot of effort has gone into creating a safe space for matches to continue in these times.

Recently, Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence of the Brisbane Heat were handed fines worth $10,000 each for breaching biosecurity protocols in the ongoing BBL. The Indian players could have faced similar repercussions if they were found guilty. With the Test match just a few days away, the players might have been asked to go through another quarantine.

However, there has been no breach of COVID-19 protocols by the Indian cricket team players as per the latest update from the BCCI official.