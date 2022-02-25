BCCI plans on conducting women's domestic competitions in March 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to host previously postponed women’s domestic competitions in March. The Senior Women's Twenty20 championship and the Col CK Nayudu Trophy are expected to take place between March and May.

The board is looking forward to conducting the two women's tournaments after the successful completion of the first round of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022. It is worth mentioning that the two championships were originally scheduled to be played in February, but were postponed due to the Omicron wave in the country.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz:

"As we completed the Round 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22, it gives me immense pleasure to apprise you that Sr Women’s T20 and Col CK Naidu trophy – 2021-22 shall take place during the months of March-May2022,”

While the fixtures for the tournaments are yet to be announced by the board, Shah confirmed that preparations for the women's domestic fixtures are underway. He added:

"The BCCI will share the draw of the tournaments and bio-security protocols in due course."

While the women's tournaments are expected to commence soon, there is still no information on the Cooch Behar Trophy Under 19 tournament knockout matches which were postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the participating teams.

India to open ICC Women's World Cup 2022 with clash against Pakistan

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening fixture of the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on March 6. The two cricketing nations will battle it out at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui in the 4th match of the multi-nation tournament.

India have announced a 15-member squad for the marquee event that will be played in New Zealand from March 4. The final will take place on April 3 at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

India squad: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

