BCCI policy for family on tours to remain despite Virat Kohli’s recent comments

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has stated that the new policies, including for family on tours, will remain as it is. There has been a lot of talk around the policy for having family on tours after star batter Virat Kohli openly criticized the rule recently.

Ad

Post India's debacle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the BCCI came up with a new set of SOPs. This also included reducing the time allowed for family members to stay with a player during an overseas tour.

As per the new rule, family members will be allowed to stay with players only for up to two weeks if the tour is for more than 45 days. Virat Kohli recently expressed his displeasure with this policy.

Ad

Trending

However, despite his statements, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed that the policy will remain intact.

"At this stage, the current policy will remain intact, as it is of paramount importance to both the nation and our institution, the BCCI," he was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

He added that while players may have difference of opinion, they can express their views but the policy is applied keeping the best interest of everyone involved in mind and to foster team cohesion and unity.

Ad

"The BCCI has increased the duration of family members' stay with players during overseas tours, with provisions for relaxing the norms under special circumstances, but this will be done through a proper process," he stated.

Further, Saikia also mentioned that the policy has not been made overnight and has been in place since the days when current president Roger Binny used to play for India.

Ad

What did Virat Kohli say about BCCI's new policy regarding family on tour?

At a recent event in Bengaluru ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Virat Kohli spoke about the importance of having family on tour.

"If you ask any player, do you want your family to be around you all the time? You'll be like, yes. I don't want to go to my room and just sit alone and sulk. I want to be able to be normal. And then you can really treat your game as something that is a responsibility. You finish that responsibility, and you come back to life," he had said.

With his comments, Kohli had indirectly taken a dig at the new norms regarding having family members on tour. As for the IPL 2025 season, it will kickstart with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news