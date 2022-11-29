BCCI President Roger Binny served conflict of interest notice by cricket board 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny has been served a conflict of interest notice by the body’s ethics officer Vineet Saran.

The notice was served after complainant, Sanjeev Gupta, alleged that Binny is conflicted since his daughter-in-law Mayanti Langer works for the channel Star Sports, which has home season media rights for Indian cricket.

According to a report in PTI, Binny has been asked to file a written response against the conflict of interest allegations leveled against him by December 20. The notice served to the BCCI chief reads as follows:

“You are hereby informed that a complaint has been received under Rule 39(2)(b) of the Rules and Regulations of BCCI by the Ethics Officer, BCCI for breach of Rule 38 (1) (i) and Rule 38(2) of the said rules, constituting an instance of “conflict of interest” on your part.

"You are directed to file your Written Response to the accompanying complaint on or before 20/12/2022. The said response should be supported by a duly executed affidavit,” the notice dated November 21 further read.

Binny (67) became the 36th president of the world’s richest cricketing body in October, replacing former India skipper Sourav Ganguly.

•He is only WC winning BCCI President.

•Historic decison - equal money for men's and women's cricketers.

•He said injuries need to be minimised at any cost.

A key member of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, the former all-rounder played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India, claiming 47 and 77 wickets respectively. He was also a handy lower-order batter, who scored five half-centuries in Tests and one in ODIs.

Mongia, Maninder apply for BCCI selector's post

In another significant development, former cricketers Nayan Mongia, Maninder Singh, Shiv Sunder Das and Ajay Ratra have applied for the post of BCCI's senior men's selector.

The deadline for submitting applications ended on November 28. The BCCI is likely to appoint a Cricket Advisory Committee to conduct interviews before finalizing their decision.

The first assignment of the new selection committee will be to choose the Indian squad for the white-ball series at home against Sri Lanka in 2023. The Indian cricket board invited applications for new senior men's selectors after sacking the Chetan Sharma-led committee.

The previous panel came under fire for various seasons, ranging from team selection issues to lack of communication skills. The committee was shown the door just a few days after India’s semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup 2022.

