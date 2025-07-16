BCCI provides a huge update about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's availability for ODIs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has cleared the air over the speculation surrounding the ODI future of Team India stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has confirmed that both the former India captains are available to play one-dayers for India.

Ad

Rohit and Kohli announced their retirement from T20I cricket following the Men in Blue's triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup held in the United States and West Indies. The duo also quit Test cricket in May this year ahead of the ongoing England tour, announcing their respective retirements within a week of each other.

In recent days, there has been speculation around the two star Indian cricketers' future in the one-day format, particularly considering the fact that the next ODI World Cup will be played in 2027. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, July 15, BCCI vice-president Shukla commented:

Ad

Trending

"I want to make it very clear once and for all... It's a good thing for us that they are available for one-day cricket."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shukla also dismissed reports that both Rohit and Kohli were forced to retire from Test cricket. Speaking to reporters in London, he said:

"We also miss Rohit and Virat. But Rohit and Virat have taken this decision on their own. BCCI has a very strict policy that we don't tell any player when or from which format they should retire. It is up to the players, and the duo made their own decision to quit Test cricket. We will always miss them; they are great batters."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both Rohit and Kohli disappointed during the Test tour of Australia in 2024-25. Rohit had a horror run, managing only 31 runs in five innings at an average of 6.20. On the other hand, Kohli scored 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75. He scored an unbeaten 100 in the first Test in Perth, but failed to make any significant contribution in the subsequent four Test matches.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have stellar ODI records

Having retired from the Test and T20I formats, Rohit and Kohli will now be seen in India colors in only the one-day format. Both the veteran cricketers have a brilliant record in ODIs for the Men in Blue.

Kohli is the third-leading run-getter in the format in international cricket. In 302 matches, he has amassed 14,181 runs at an average of 57.88 and a strike rate of 93.34, with 51 hundreds and 74 half-centuries. As for Rohit, the Hitman has played 273 matches and has 11,168 runs to his name at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80, with the aid of 32 hundreds and 58 half-centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news