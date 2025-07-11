BCCI provides massive update on Rishabh Pant’s injury ahead of Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Rishabh Pant will not take up the gloves on Day 2 of the third Test against England at Lord's. Substitute wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel, who took on the wicket-keeping duties following the injury to the southpaw, will continue to don the gloves in the first innings.

Rishabh Pant sustained a hit to his left hand while keeping wickets, and had to go off the field in the second session. Dhruv Jurel stepped in for him, and claimed a stunning reflex catch to dismiss Ollie Pope off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling in the very first ball after the Tea Break.

Ahead of the day's play, the star player was spotted working with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, but could only bat with discomfort. According to a report by the Times of India, the flamboyant batter was not pleased while batting with the injured finger.

The BCCI provided an official update right before the start of play on Day 2, stating that the first-choice wicket-keeper is still recovering from his injury, and will not keep wickets.

"Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the hit on his left index finger. The BCCI medical team continues to monitor his progress. Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets on Day 2," the statement read.

Jurel was Team India's wicket-keeper for a brief period when Rishabh Pant was recovering from the injury sustained from the ill-fated car accident in 2022. He had seven dismissals to his name during his debut series against England at home in 2024.

Dhruv Jurel cannot bat in Rishabh Pant's place during ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Although Jurel has taken Rishabh Pant's place as wicket-keeper on the field, he will not be able to replace the southpaw in the batting order. The amended laws, which came into effect in 2017, allowed India to bring in a wicket-keeper from the bench; otherwise, an existing player on the field would have had to take on the gloves.

However, the laws regarding standard fielding replacements not allowed to bat remain the same. Only like-for-like replacements brought in case of concussion or COVID-19 are permitted to bat, bowl, or lead the side. If the flamboyant batter does not recover in time, India will only have nine wickets to operate with in the first innings.

