BCCI provides official update on Rishabh Pant after his horrific accident

The cricketing world woke up to some shocking news on Friday, December 30, as Team India's Rishabh Pant met with a horrible car accident. The incident occurred while he was on his way back to Delhi from Uttarakhand.

Fans were concerned for Pant's health as there was no clarity on the extent of the injuries that he had sustained as a result of the accident. The images of him in the hospital and his vehicle also caused some panic within the cricketing community.

However, a few hours later, the BCCI released an official update about the wicketkeeper-batter's injuries. They also assured him and his family of their complete support to get through this tough phase.

Here's what part of the media release read:

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

"Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment."

The BCCI will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.



Fans and cricketers have flooded social media with millions of messages wishing Rishabh Pant's speedy recovery. Meanwhile, the BCCI have assured the Pant family that they will do whatever they can to make sure the recovery process is as comfortable as possible.

The statement further read:

"The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase."

Rishabh Pant was supposed to report to NCA next week

Rishabh Pant was not named in India's T20I and ODI squads against Sri Lanka and was asked to visit the NCA in January to work on strengthening his knee.

However, this incident has now left many wondering about the amount of time it will take for the wicketkeeper to get back to playing competitive cricket.

The BCCI is likely to provide more updates on Pant's recovery in due course of time.

