BCCI likely to allow 50 percent crowd attendance during India vs England Test series

The BCCI are reportedly considering the possibility of allowing 50 percent crowd attendance inside stadiums during India's upcoming four-match Test series against England.

While the first two Tests will be played in Chennai, the next two will be held at the renovated Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Fans are likely to be allowed to physically spectate all four Tests, with the first starting from 5th February.

"As of now, we are likely to allow 50 per cent spectators for the four-Test matches. The BCCI is in talks with both state cricket associations (TNCA and GCA) and also state health authorities," a BCCI official informed PTI on conditions of anonymity.

However, if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases in either Chennai or Ahmedabad, the BCCI will immediately alter their decision.

"If you allow 50 percent crowd with all necessary precautions, then it will be an indicator if we can also allow spectators during IPL in India," the source further revealed.

India have seen no physical crowd in international cricket matches since January 2020

Physical crowd was seen in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The last time fans were allowed to witness an international cricket match inside a stadium in India was back in January 2020. The hosts were playing an ODI series against Australia at the time.

If fans are eventually allowed inside stadiums, India would become the second major cricket-playing nation after Australia to allow spectators within stadium premises after the COVID-19 outbreak.

England to name their squad for the first two Tests on Thursday

England, who are currently playing a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, are expected to name their squad for the first two Tests in India on Thursday. Keeping the workload of the players in mind, the English team have decided against announcing their squad for the complete series beforehand.