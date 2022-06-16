BCCI to send injured KL Rahul to Germany for treatment 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to send injured batter KL Rahul to Germany for treatment. The 30-year-old now looks set to miss the entire tour of England, which features the rescheduled Test and six white-ball matches.

In Rohit Sharma’s absence, Rahul was set to lead the Indian team in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. However, just a day ahead of the first match, the opener was ruled out of the series owing to a groin injury.

On Wednesday, various media reports claimed that the elegant batter would miss the Test against England in Birmingham. However, according to a report in Cricbuzz, Rahul is set to miss the entire tour as he will be heading to Germany for treatment.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as telling the website:

"That is correct, the board is working on his fitness and he will be going to Germany soon."

The report added that the batter is likely to fly out to Germany by the end of this month or early July. India will play the rescheduled Test against England from July 1 to July 5. This will be followed by three T20Is from July 7 to July 10 and three ODIs from July 12 to July 17.

K L Rahul @klrahul Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines.Heartfelt thanks to all for your support.Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series.See you soon🏏 Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines.Heartfelt thanks to all for your support.Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series.See you soon🏏💙

As per some reports, Team India are unlikely to announce a replacement for Rahul for the Test match since only one game will be played in the longer format during the England tour.

On Thursday morning, some members of the Indian team chosen for the Test in Birmingham left for England from Mumbai. The BCCI shared pictures of Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami among others taking off for England.

KL Rahul revived his Test career on previous England tour

Rahul had a memorable Test tour of England in 2021. Although he was part of the Test squad, he was unlikely to feature in the initial playing XI. However, injuries to Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal forced the Indian think tank to open with Rohit and Rahul.

The latter grabbed his opportunity with both hands and scored 315 runs in four matches at an average of 39.38. The 30-year-old scored 84 in the first Test in Nottingham and followed it up with 129 in the Lord’s triumph.

India were 2-1 up in the five-match series when the last Test at Old Trafford in Manchester was canceled due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp.

