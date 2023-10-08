BCCI set to release 14,000 tickets for IND vs PAK 2023 World Cup match at 12PM today

In a piece of positive news for fans, the Board of Control for Cricket of India (BCCI) is set to release 14,000 tickets for the high-voltage India vs Pakistan World Cup match on Saturday (October 8).

The game is scheduled to be played at the world’s largest cricket stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad – with a seating capacity of 132,000 on Saturday (October 14).

The sale of tickets will begin at 12 PM IST at bookmyshow.com on Saturday.

BCCI said in a statement:

"The BCCI announces the release of 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India v. Pakistan match to be held on October 14, 2023, at Ahmedabad. The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 PM IST onwards on October 8th, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website."

The venue recently hosted the World Cup opener between defending champions England and runners-up New Zealand. The latter won that game by nine wickets, courtesy of centuries from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra.

The Narendra Modi Stadium will also host the tournament final on November 19.

All you need to know about India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup match

India will face off against arch-rivals Pakistan for the eighth time in the World Cup. The hosts enjoy a 100 percent win record against the neighbors.

1992: India won by 43 runs.

1996: India won by 39 runs.

1999: India won by 47 runs.

2003: India won by six wickets.

2011: India won by 29 runs.

2015: India won by 76 runs.

2019: India won by 89 runs (via DLS method).

Thus, the 1992 champions will be keen to register their first win against India in the 50-over marquee ICC event.

The two teams last met each other in the ICC tournament during the 2019 WC when India beat the Men in Green by 89 runs via the DLS method in Birmingham.

The Men in Blue recently beat Babar Azam and Co. by 228 runs in the Asia Cup Super-4 game, courtesy of centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Pakistan have already opened their World Cup campaign with an 81-run win against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. They will next face Sri Lanka at the same venue on October 10.

Team India, meanwhile, will play Australia in their WC opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. Rohit Sharma and Co. will then face off against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi before the Indo-Pak game.