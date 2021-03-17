BCCI suspends all age-group tournaments due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India has decided to suspend all age-group cricket tournaments for at least until the end of May. The decision has been made due to the recent rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to an ANI report, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has issued a letter informing the state associations about the suspension of all junior inter-state tournaments due to the difficulty of inter-city travel and organizing the required bio-bubbles.

In the letter, Shah recounts the number of tournaments successfully hosted by the BCCI even after the lockdown. Due to the pandemic situation, the start of the 2020-21 domestic season was delayed until January.

"The domestic season 2020-21 started unusually late owing to the countrywide lockdown on account of the global pandemic. The pandemic meant that we had to wait until January 2021 to start our domestic season. We began by hosting the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ahead of the IPL Auction. Followed by the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which was successfully conducted at different centers in India. The Women’s Senior One Day Trophy is also currently underway at different centers, with the final scheduled to take place on 4th April," Shah wrote.

Jay Shah went on to explain that the rising COVID-19 cases have forced the BCCI to take the tough step of abandoning their plans to host as many age-group matches as possible this season.

"While our endeavor was to get in as many matches as was practicable across different age groups in the season, prevailing circumstances have now forced us to suspend all age-group tournaments. Active COVID cases are on the rise and organizing tournaments requires intercity travel, strict quarantine measures and the creation and maintenance of bio-secure bubbles for the participants," elaborated Shah.

Adding that the players' safety is of the utmost importance, the BCCI secretary wrote that it was wise to suspend all age-group cricket tournaments until after IPL 2021.

"Furthermore, our players’ health, safety and well-being are our primary concern. I assure you that we will continue exploring a window for organizing the age-group tournaments post the IPL 2021," councluded Jay Shah.

Remaining India-England T20Is and ODIs to be played behind closed doors

The BCCI and Gujarat Cricket Association announced on Monday that the last three India-England T20Is and the subsequent three ODIs in Pune will be played without spectators.

In the first two matches, 50 percent crowd was allowed inside the 1,30,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the entire T20I series is being played. According to Jay Shah, those who have already bought tickets for the last three T20Is, will be refunded in due course.

"The BCCI will continue to comply with all the regulations put in place to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus and will always put the health and safety of its fans and stakeholders at the top. Those who have purchased tickets for any or all three T20Is will be refunded and the process for the same will be announced in due course," Shah said.

Following England's win in the third T20I on Tuesday, India currently trail the five-match series 2-1. The fourth game will be played on Thursday.

