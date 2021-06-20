BCCI takes two key decisions at 8th Apex Council Meeting

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made two key decisions at the eighth Apex Council Meeting (Emergent Meeting) on Sunday (June 20).

The Indian cricket governing body has decided to financially support the Indian Contingent for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and form a committee for compensation of domestic level cricketers.

BCCI has decided to support the Indian Olympic Association by donating ₹10 crore. This amount will help the athletes for the Olympics, which i slated to begin on July 23, 2021.

"The BCCI has decided to support Indian athletes in every form and manner it can. In that spirit, based on the request received from the IOA/MYAS, the Apex Council of BCCI has decided to extend support to the Indian Olympic Association and has pledged a monetary gesture of Rs. 10 crores," read an official statement from the board.

NEWS 🚨 Key decisions taken at 8th Apex Council Meeting of BCCI



BCCI has decided to extend support to the Indian Olympic Association and has pledged a monetary gesture of Rs. 10 crores. — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2021

The BCCI wished luck to all Indian athletes and hoped that they would return with more medals than ever before.

A committee will be formed to look into the issue of compensation for Indian domestic cricketers: BCCI

Many Indian domestic cricketers are yet to receive their compensation

The BCCI could not organize the Ranji Trophy in the 2020/21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board conducted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy and promised that all domestic cricketers would receive their respective compensation for the amounts they missed out on because of Ranji Trophy's cancelation.

However, domestic cricketers revealed that they had not received their compensation or tournament fees from the BCCI. Hence, the board has now decided to form a committee to compensate the domestic players.

"The Apex Council has decided to form a committee to look into the issue of compensation for Indian domestic cricketers for domestic season 2020 and 2021. The Apex Council has mandated the Office Bearers of BCCI to form the committee and find a suitable compensatory mechanism for domestic cricketers, at the earliest possible," BCCI stated in the release.

The Apex Council has decided to form a committee to look into the issue of compensation for Indian domestic cricketers for domestic season 2020 and 2021.



More details here - https://t.co/ayILZZ3aHF — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2021

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Prem Deshpande