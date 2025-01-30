BCCI top official and former captain meet Vice President of India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla and star batter Virat Kohli met the Vice President of India, Jadgeep Dhankhar, at the latter's official residence. A photo of the same was shared by Shukla on his X handle on Thursday, January 30.

Dhankhar was previously the governor of West Bengal before being elected as India's vice-president in 2022, succeeding the popular Venkaiah Naidu.

Shukla, who is associated with the Indian National Congress, has served as the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the past. He was accompanied by Kohli for this visit. The purpose of the same was not disclosed by Rajiv Shukla in his post.

You can see the picture here:

Virat Kohli turns up for a Ranji Trophy match for the first time in 13 years

Virat Kohli has made himself available for Delhi's ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. At the time of writing, Delhi are 14/1 in three overs in response to Railways' 241 that they put up earlier in the day.

The home team's bowling unit wreaked havoc over the Railways batters and dismissed them inside just 68 overs. While wicketkeeper-batter Upendra Yadav top-scored with 95, Karn Sharma too chipped with a handy 50. At the moment, Yash Dhull (0*) and Sanat Sangwan (3*) are at the crease.

Kohli is expected to come in at No.4 for Delhi in this match. He will hope to make use of the time he gets in the middle to prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy, starting next month. which will be played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates in February.

India's fixtures, however, will all be played in the UAE. Although the said tournament consists of 50-over and white-ball matches, Kohli will aim to score some runs in this game against Railways to get his flailing form back. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, he scored just one ton in nine innings.

