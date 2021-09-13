''Virat will remain as the captain''- Arun Dhumal rubbishes reports of Kohli giving up white-ball captaincy

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has rubbished media reports claiming that opener Rohit Sharma is all set to replace current skipper Virat Kohli in limited-overs cricket after the ICC T20 World Cup.

In the past few days, reports in the media have cited BCCI sources claiming that Kohli could lose his white-ball captaincy to Sharma after the marquee T20 event culminates in the UAE in November.

However, Dhumal has now shrugged off the claims. The treasurer stated that the BCCI has not held any meetings regarding the issue of split-captaincy and that Virat will continue to lead across all three formats.

Dhumal told IANS:

‘’This is all rubbish. Nothing (as) such is happening. This is all what you guys (media) are talking about. BCCI has not met or discussed anything on this issue (split captaincy). Virat will remain as the captain (of all formats)."

One of the reports published in TOI had claimed that the BCCI top-brass had held a meeting to decide the future of Virat - the white-ball skipper - after India lost the World Test Championship final to New Zealand back in June.

However, Dhumal maintained that "no such meeting took place."

Rumours mills have been abuzz regarding Virat Kohli relinquishing white-ball duties to Rohit Sharma

Earlier on Monday, social media went abuzz after a report citing another set of BCCI sources claimed that Kohli wants to share the leadership duties with Sharma in ODI and T20I cricket. The idea came through as reports believed the 32-year-old Delhi batsman felt that leading the side in all three formats is affecting his batting.

The report further claimed that Kohli, Rohit and the BCCI officials have held several meetings in the past few months and that the former himself will make an announcement regarding the same after the culmination of the T20 WC.

The source had said:

“Virat himself will make the announcement. He is of the view that he needs to concentrate on his batting and go back to becoming what he’s always been — the best batsman in the world.”

Speaking of Kohli's captaincy record in white-ball formats, the 32-year-old has led his side to 65 wins in 95 OD Is (27 defeats) besides emerging victorious in 27 T20Is out of 45.

