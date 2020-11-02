BCCI, Twitter collaborate to launch emojis for Women's T20 Challenge 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Twitter have joined hands in a bid to popularize the Women's T20 Challenge 2020.

The micro-bloggers can use the emojis by utilizing the hashtags #MithaliRaj or #Mithali, #Harmanpreet #Harman, #Smriti or #SM18, #Velocity, #Supernovas, #Trailblazers, and #WomensT20Challenge.

The BCCI had announced Jio as the title sponsor for the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 on Sunday (November 1).

The tournament will begin on November 4 and end on November 9.

BCCI announce Jio as title sponsor for women’s T20 challenge. pic.twitter.com/2tJnQ8gadG — Marketing Maverick (@MarketingMvrick) November 1, 2020

Three teams, namely the Trailblazers, Supernovas, and Velocity, will participate in this competition. All matches will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Mithali Raj will captain the Velocity team, while Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Trailblazers and Supernovas, respectively.

Can the IPL Supernovas retain their Women's T20 Challenge title in 2020?

The first season of the Women's T20 Challenge took place in the year 2018, where the Supernovas defeated the Trailblazers by three wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Last year, the Supernovas met Team Velocity at the summit clash at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. They retained the trophy, winning the match by four wickets.

Nuzhat Parween in UAE for 2020 Women's T20 Challenge pic.twitter.com/MV7ZQdTyZs — Indian Women's Cricket Fans Network (@IWCFG) November 2, 2020

The Supernovas will be keen to ensure that they emerge as the champions again, while Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana will aim to end their reign.

Some big names in the women's cricket world like Shashikala Siriwardene, Salma Khatun, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sane Luus, Shafali Verma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophie Ecclestone, and Deandra Dottin are set to play this season.

Thai player Natthakan Chantham will be in the spotlight in the coming days. She will represent the Trailblazers in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge 2020.