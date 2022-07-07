BCCI unhappy with India's senior players repeatedly being unavailable for bilateral series: Reports 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly not pleased with the recurring trend of senior players being unavailable for bilateral series. The selection committee has once again named a second-string squad for India's upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.

The team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan, with Ravindra Jadeja acting as a deputy. Those missing from the squad include senior pros like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah. Earlier, India competed with a weakened squad for the home series against South Africa, which took place right after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

BCCI @BCCI NEWS : The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies to be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.



Claiming that senior players are repeatedly rested as part of workload management, a source told the Times Of India:

“In every selection meeting, the issue of workload management comes up. Players like Rohit, Kohli, Pandya, Bumrah and Shami are always talked about needing rest. All these players have always got the preference to get rest. The trainers and physios send notes to the selectors through the team management that these players need to be given rest,”

Stating that the inability to create a settled team stems from resting the players way too often, the source added:

“These players sit out every second series. And all of them have good BCCI contracts. Rohit has barely played for India since he assumed full-time captaincy. Pandya just got back to playing for India. Bumrah and Shami too play select matches. And Kohli too has been given rest after each series. And then we realise that there is a struggle to form a settled team. Pant is the only cricketer who has played most in the last couple of years,”

Since playing in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma has missed out on both the home and away series against South Africa. Most recently, he missed the rescheduled fifth Test against England after testing positive for COVID-19. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, was rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka and the Proteas.

Constant injury concerns among players and a tight schedule have led to management often naming two squads. This has led to an increase in the number of captains within the squad. The likes of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have availed the chance to lead the Indian team in the absence of senior players.

Kohli's spot in the India squad for T20 World Cup depends on his performances in England

The BCCI are looking to field their best team for the upcoming T20Is as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. One of the primary areas to address in the recent past has been Virat Kohli's form. It is possible that the former captain might lose his spot in the playing XI, especially considering how the likes of Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer have performed in the same time-frame.

Citing the next 10-12 days as crucial in terms of Kohli's place in the team, the source added:

“The T20I team has been withheld to evaluate the rest needed to be given to the top players. Rohit, Pant and Pandya are likely to play the T20Is in West Indies. Bumrah most likely will not be travelling to the Caribbean. As for Kohli, one needs to see what the team management decides on what it needs for the T20 World Cup. This limited-overs series in England is very crucial for Kohli.”

The Rohit Sharma-led side begin the final phase of their T20 World Cup preparations with a three-match T20I series against England starting later today (July 7). The Men in Blue are also scheduled to play a five-match T20I series in the Caribbean, the Asia Cup and a short series against Australia before the tournament.

