BCCI now worth a whopping INR 14,489.80 crore

According to the latest available balance sheet accessed by IANS, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was worth ₹14,489.80 crore at the end of the financial year 2018-19.

The world’s wealthiest cricket board had added ₹4,017.11 crore as ‘income’, out of which they earned ₹2,597.19 crore from the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to the news agency, the 2018-19 balance sheet is still not in public domain, while the accounts of 2019-20 are still not ready.

During financial year 2018-19, the BCCI earned ₹828 crore from media rights - their second-biggest source of income. In the same time frame, the board incurred an expenditure of ₹1,592.12 crore.

BCCI’s net worth

BCCI's rising net worth over the years.

IANS quoted a source as saying:

"As per the Societies Act, under which the BCCI is registered, it should submit its balance sheet within six months of the end of each financial year, besides sharing it with its members (state associations), and the International Cricket Council. Without submitting its balance sheet with the ICC, the BCCI will not get its share of distributions from the world body."

The net worth of BCCI includes its bank balance, fixed deposits, fixed assets₹₹ etc.

BCCI’s other primary income sources

Besides IPL 2018, the other primary income sources for the BCCI in 2018-19 were the men’s international tours/tournaments hosted in India through which the board pocketed ₹446.26 crore. Earnings through bank interests amounted to ₹290.73 crore and income from the ICC/Asian Cricket Council stood at ₹25.03 crore.

STAR India, BCCI’s broadcast rights holder, pays the board ₹43.2 crore per international match hosted in India. The period saw BCCI host 22 international matches in India, including seven Tests, 10 ODIs and five T20Is. Through all these matches, the BCCI made ₹950.4 crore. STAR India also pays the BCCI ₹54.5 crore per IPL match.

STAR Sports, BYJU’S, PayTM, Dream 11, Hyundai, Ambuja Cements and MPL Sports are BCCI’s seven sponsors. Before BYJU’S, Oppo was the jersey sponsors and paid ₹4.61 crore per match to the BCCI.

BCCI’s legal issues

According to IANS, the BCCI is involved in several high-profile litigation cases, with Income Tax department, erstwhile IPL teams – Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Deccan Chargers franchises, Sahara, Neo Sports, World Sports Group etc. The board could run into deep trouble with finances if these cases go against them.