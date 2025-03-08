Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has issued a fiery response to erstwhile India skipper Sunil Gavaskar following his comments about the Men in Green in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Gavaskar claimed that a second-string Indian side can beat Pakistan following India’s six-wicket win over their neighbors in the group-stage game of the 50-over tournament.

Inzamam asked Gavaskar to be careful with his words and urged him to see the stats before making such big claims. The legendary Pakistan player said in a Pakistani show (via Times Now):

“Gavaskar sahab should see stats. He is an elder and senior; we respect him. But when talking about someone's country....your team has played well. You have the right to praise your team. But it's right to say about another team like this. Please be careful with your words, I am saying this in a slightly harsh tone.”

What did Gavaskar say?

“I think a B team certainly (can give Pakistan a run for their money). C team, I am not too sure. But a B team will be very, very hard to beat for Pakistan in their current form,” the former India opener had told India Today.

“Absolute nonsense” – Former Pakistan coach echoes Inzamam-ul-Haq's sentiments on Sunil Gavaskar's comments during Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan coach Jason Gillespie also recently slammed Sunil Gavaskar for his aforementioned comments. He said (via Hindustan Times):

“I don't buy this rhetoric. I saw some comments from Sunil Gavaskar about the Indian B team or Indian C team would beat the Pakistan top team. That's nonsense. Absolute nonsense. If Pakistan pick and stick with the right players and give them time to shine and, time to learn and develop their games, they can beat anyone. I've got no doubt about that.”

Notably, Pakistan have failed to beat India in six of their last seven ODIs (one was a no-result), including in the 2023 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Green came into the tournament on a decent note, having three bilateral series in a row. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side, however, lost the tri-series to New Zealand before crashing out of the Champions Trophy in the group-stage.

Meanwhile, India are on an unbeaten streak in the tournament with victories over Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand and Australia (semi-final). The Men in Blue will play against the Kiwis in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

