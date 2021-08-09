"Because Siraj opened the bowling in the second innings, Shami felt the pressure" - Brad Hogg

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has opined that Mohammed Shami looked off the boil in the second innings of the first Test in Nottingham after Mohammed Siraj was given the new ball.

According to Hogg, Shami will have to refocus ahead of the second Test against England at Lord’s and is experienced enough to get back to his best soon.

Shami was impressive in the first innings with 3/28 but conceded 72 in 15.5 overs in the second essay. Siraj, on the other hand, had 1/48 in the first and 2/84 in the second.

Analyzing the performances of Siraj and Shami in the first Test, Hogg said on his YouTube channel:

"Because Siraj opened the bowling in the second innings and started the proceedings on Day 4 as well, I think it put Mohammed Shami off his game a little bit. I think he felt that pressure. Shami was a little bit more erratic than what we have seen over the last 3-4 years.

"This is probably the worst little spell that I have seen of Shami. I feel that he was feeling the effects of Kohli going to Siraj first. Still, leading into that spell, he was bowling with pace and accuracy and was creating doubt in English batsmen’s minds. And I feel he will make an impact at Lord’s."

Shami dismissed Dom Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, and Dan Lawrence in the first innings. However, he looked ineffective when India bowled a second time and picked up the last wicket to fall, Ollie Robinson.

Virat Kohli has made Mohammed Siraj feel part of the team: Brad Hogg

Hogg also credited Indian captain Virat Kohli for making youngsters like Mohammed Siraj feel comfortable in the team setup by giving them specific roles.

"Mohammed Siraj has worked hard on his fitness and I love the aggression that he shows out in the middle. He is a workhorse and doesn’t lose pace throughout the innings. What Virat Kohli does is that when youngsters come into the line-up, he gives them that encouragement where they feel part of the team.

"Sometimes, when you are a young bowler coming in, you feel a little bit of a misfit. Kohli has allowed these players to come in, has given them a role and has made sure they believe in themselves. Siraj is not shy of taking on Joe Root or Buttler. That’s what you have got to do as a youngster when you come into international cricket."

Siraj has played six Tests so far, in which he has claimed 19 wickets at an average of 30.73 with one five-wicket haul.

