“Become role models” – Sachin Tendulkar's motivational speech to Shafali Verma and Co. on winning U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Sachin Tendulkar has given a motivational speech to the Shafali Verma-led India Women on winning the inaugural edition of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. The 2011 World Cup champion also wished the youngsters well for their future during a felicitation ceremony organized by the BCCI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.

In a video released by the BCCI, Tendulkar said:

“To me, the dream started in 1983 when I was only 10 years old. But you winning this World Cup, you’ve actually given birth to many dreams. There are so many young girls in India and beyond who aspire to be like you, so big congratulations on that."

He continued:

"You have a responsibility to become role models now. I am sure you’ll go from strength to strength and achieve many more laurels for our country.”

Tendulkar also pointed out the invaluable contributions of former Indian women cricketers like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.

“This is a magnificent performance and I feel it’s like so much like a blossoming tree with beautiful flowers and fruits which everyone admires but I think it’s equally important to recognize the contribution of the roots and the solid foundation that tree has got that solid foundation."

He added:

"I am talking about our former women cricketers who have inspired generations to pick up a cricket bat and ball to go out and give your best. I feel, just to name a few, Shanta Rangaswamy, Diana Edulji, Anjum Chopra, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami. The list goes on and on.”

It's worth mentioning that Shafali Verma and Co. beat the England Women U19 team by seven wickets in the summit clash to lift the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

“Equal opportunity is important” – Sachin Tendulkar

BCCI @BCCI



Master Blaster



Listen in here



#TeamIndia @JayShah "The entire nation will celebrate and cherish your victory"Master Blaster @sachin_rt delivers a speech at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad as the BCCI felicitates the victorious U19 Women's Team at the #U19T20WorldCup Listen in here "The entire nation will celebrate and cherish your victory"Master Blaster @sachin_rt delivers a speech at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad as the BCCI felicitates the victorious U19 Women's Team at the #U19T20WorldCup Listen in here👇👇 #TeamIndia @JayShah https://t.co/7JokVkjOVy

Sachin Tendulkar also expressed gratitude for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) and equal pay for women cricketers under current BCCI President Roger Binny's regime. He said:

“I believe in equality for men and women and this is a great platform for you to go and out and do and not just in sports but generally in all spheres. I think equality, equal opportunity is important. I want to wish the BCCI members and players the very best of luck for WPL.”

The inaugural edition of the WPL will comprise five teams from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Lucknow.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : 0 votes