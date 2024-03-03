"Been a fan favorite for a long time" - Tim Southee hints at Neil Wagner's inclusion for the 2nd NZ vs AUS Test

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee has hinted at recalling recently retired Neil Wagner to the playing XI for the second Test against Australia in Christchurch after the Kiwis suffered a heavy defeat in Wellington. Moreover, Will O'Rourke sustained a hamstring injury during the first Test.

O'Rourke left the field after bowling only five balls into the eighth over of Day 3 due to tightness in his left hamstring. While the right-arm speedster was able to bat with some difficulty on Day 4, he did not return to the field until then.

Speaking after the match, Southee observed that how well a reception Wagner got in Wellington and expects an update on O'Rourke soon.

He was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo:

"We haven't had a lot of discussions as yet. We'll see how Will scrubs up. The physio hasn't sort of put a timeframe on it or how bad it is. We'll just wait and see how Will goes over the next couple of days. I'm sure there'll be an update in the next 24 hours. [Wagner's] had a great reception here over the last week where he got a couple of moments on the field and obviously he's been a fan favorite for a long time."

Despite having Australia on the back foot on Day 1, the Kiwis let the visitors score 383. New Zealand later conceded a lead of 204 and were skittled for 196 in pursuit of 369 on Day 4 of the opening Test.

"Not easy to come in and make an impact straight away" - Tim Southee defends Scott Kuggeleijn

Tim Southee. (Image Credits: Getty)

Southee went on to defend Scott Kuggeleijn, who leaked 75 runs in 20 overs in the first innings with a solitary wicket to show for his efforts. The 35-year-old felt Kuggeleijn bowled well in phases, adding:

"He bowled well at times. It was tough out there with that wind, the job he did, picked up a couple of wickets in the first innings which were crucial. It's obviously a very small sample size in the two matches he's played and there's a bit of time, a year between Test matches as well. It's not easy to come in and make an impact straight away."

The 172-run win meant Australia have retained the Trans-Tasman Trophy with a game to go.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App