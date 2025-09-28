"Been a minute" - Virat Kohli posts an adorable photo with his wife Anushka Sharma in London

Team India's batting star Virat Kohli posted an adorable selfie with his wife Anushka Sharma on Saturday, September 27, in London, as he gears up for his international return. The 36-year-old has been in the United Kingdom for quite some time and is away from the lens of social media and fans.The veteran batter hasn't played a competitive game since winning the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Delhi-born cricketer had turned emotional when the Bengaluru-based franchise was on the verge of their maiden title win. He was also the leading run-getter for RCB, amassing 657 runs in 15 innings at 54.75, and finished as the tournament's third-highest run-scorer.Watch the Instagram post below, as Kohli wrote:&quot;Been a minute.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe right-handed batter was set to be included in the Test squad to face England in an away series, but suddenly announced his retirement from the longest format in May. The former Indian captain now remains active only in the 50-over format as far as international cricket is concerned.Ajit Agarkar reportedly awaiting clarity over Virat Kohli's ODI futureVirat Kohli's last competitive match for India came during the Champions Trophy 2025 final. (Credits: Getty)According to a recent report by Revsportz, Team India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar reached out to Kohli to learn about his plans for the ODIs. Apparently, there has been a lack of communication from the star batter's end. The management reportedly wanted Kohli and Rohit Sharma to feature for India A in the 50-over leg against Australia A, though the duo was not named in the squad.India will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is, beginning on October 19, and the prolific batting duo will likely return to the 50-over squad, with Rohit leading the side. The star duo is likely targeting the 2027 World Cup in South Africa before they draw curtains on their international careers.