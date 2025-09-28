"Been a minute" - Virat Kohli posts an adorable photo with his wife Anushka Sharma in London

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 28, 2025 02:32 IST
2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after the IPL 2025 final. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India's batting star Virat Kohli posted an adorable selfie with his wife Anushka Sharma on Saturday, September 27, in London, as he gears up for his international return. The 36-year-old has been in the United Kingdom for quite some time and is away from the lens of social media and fans.

Ad

The veteran batter hasn't played a competitive game since winning the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Delhi-born cricketer had turned emotional when the Bengaluru-based franchise was on the verge of their maiden title win. He was also the leading run-getter for RCB, amassing 657 runs in 15 innings at 54.75, and finished as the tournament's third-highest run-scorer.

Watch the Instagram post below, as Kohli wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Been a minute."
Ad

The right-handed batter was set to be included in the Test squad to face England in an away series, but suddenly announced his retirement from the longest format in May. The former Indian captain now remains active only in the 50-over format as far as international cricket is concerned.

Ajit Agarkar reportedly awaiting clarity over Virat Kohli's ODI future

Virat Kohli&#039;s last competitive match for India came during the Champions Trophy 2025 final. (Credits: Getty)
Virat Kohli's last competitive match for India came during the Champions Trophy 2025 final. (Credits: Getty)

According to a recent report by Revsportz, Team India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar reached out to Kohli to learn about his plans for the ODIs. Apparently, there has been a lack of communication from the star batter's end. The management reportedly wanted Kohli and Rohit Sharma to feature for India A in the 50-over leg against Australia A, though the duo was not named in the squad.

India will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is, beginning on October 19, and the prolific batting duo will likely return to the 50-over squad, with Rohit leading the side. The star duo is likely targeting the 2027 World Cup in South Africa before they draw curtains on their international careers.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications