"Begaani Shadi mein Abdulla deewana" - Irfan Pathan takes dig at Pakistan with cryptic post

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently shared a cryptic post on social media to troll Pakistan fans, suggesting that they were celebrating without a reason.

While Pathan did not mention the reason for his tweet, several fans opined that he was trolling Pakistani supporters who were celebrating India's T20I series loss to West Indies on Sunday.

Pathan wrote on X:

"Begaani Shadi mein Abdulla deewana… #sunday #padosi."

Notably, Irfan Pathan has on several occasions taken a dig at Pakistan. He had also shared a similar message on social media after India's loss to Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Hardik Pandya-led Indian side suffered a loss in the fifth T20I as West Indies chased down the target of 166 in 18 overs to win the five-match series 3-2.

"Losing to a lower-ranked team is worrisome" - Irfan Pathan after India's T20I series defeat

Following West Indies' comprehensive win in the recently concluded fifth T20I, Irfan Pathan shared a social media post congratulating the Men in Maroon for their series victory.

The 38-year-old, however, claimed that India will have to address a few issues, suggesting that losing against a lower-ranked team was a sign of worry. Pathan wrote:

"Congratulations to the West Indies team on a well-deserved series win! Team India must reflect on this defeat, as losing to a lower-ranked team is indeed worrisome."

It is worth mentioning that while India lost the T20I series, they did pocket the Test (1-0) and ODI (2-1) series earlier in the tour. India lost a series (minimum three matches) to West Indies for the first time in 17 years.

The Men in Blue will next be seen in action against Ireland in a three-match T20I series. The national selectors have named a second-string side for the tour, with the returning Jasprit Bumrah appointed as captain.

The opening fixture is scheduled to take place on August 18. All three matches of the series will be played in Dublin.