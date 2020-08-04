'Being called a Test player is a different feeling altogether': Yuzvendra Chahal eager to don the white jersey for India

Yuzvendra Chahal, who has become a regular face in the Indian team's limited-overs prospects, now has his eyes set on donning the white shirt for the country.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Yuzvendra Chahal expressed his desire to play the longest format of the game, stating that being called a Test player is a "different feeling altogether". The Jind-born leg spinner remarked:

"I have played ODIs and T20Is but when someone calls you a Test player, it is a different feeling altogether. In ODIs and T20Is, you know that the batsman will hit you for boundaries and sixes and you have to stop him by taking wickets or not allow him to go over the top. But in Tests, you have to get him out at any cost. That's the biggest challenge."

Yuzvendra Chahal, who formed a deadly bowling combination with Kuldeep Yadav in the limited format for India, also believes that he has the patience and composure to play Test cricket for the country. He said:

"In the last 8 Ranji Trophy matches I have bagged 46 wickets. In those matches, I bowled 20 to 25 overs of spell. I never thought along the lines of red ball or white ball cricket. I just go and enjoy my game. Whatever opportunity comes my way, I love to grab it. I am ready for every opportunity."

Yuzvendra Chahal eyeing a spot in the India-Australia series

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is slated to be held later this year, and a lot of buzz is already building around India's team selection this time around, especially as Australia will be at their full strength.

Speaking about his track record on the pitches Down Under, Yuzvendra Chahal sounded optimistic about his chances:

"I have played just one match in Australia (Melbourne ODI). But I have played a decent amount of cricket in New Zealand. I really liked to bowl in New Zealand because of the bouncy wickets. If you see my records in ODIs and T20Is, the overseas records are much better than India. I think I can do better on Australian tracks."

30-year-old Yuzvendra Chahal has so far played 52 ODIs and 42 T20Is in his playing career but is yet to make debut in the longest format of the game.