"Being at Shivaji Park forever is what he would have wished for" - Sachin Tendulkar on childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his delight at the Maharashtra government's decision to approve late coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial. A six-foot memorial of the Dronacharya Award-winning coach is set to be built near gate No. 5 of Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Achrekar was Sachin Tendulkar's childhood coach and played a big role in the right-handed batter's career. He founded the Kamath Memorial Cricket Club at Shivaji Park, where he coached the likes of Vinod Kambli, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Bangar, Pravin Amre, Chandrakant Pandit and Ramesh Powar.

Sachin Tendulkar mentioned that being at Shivaji Park forever would be something that Achrekar would have wished for. Reacting to the news of the memorial, the ace batter wrote:

"Achrekar Sir has had an immense impact on my life and several other lives. I am speaking on behalf of all his students. His life revolved around cricket in Shivaji Park. Being at Shivaji Park forever is what he would have wished for. I am very happy with the government’s decision to build a statue for Achrekar Sir at his karmabhoomi."

Achrekar was 87 when he passed away on January 2, 2019. It is worth mentioning that he was conferred with India's fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri, in 2010.

Sachin Tendulkar to be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Ramakant Achrekar memorial

Sunil Ramachandran, one of Ramakant Achrekar's students and the former captain of the Kamath Memorial Cricket Club, initiated the idea to build the memorial.

Speaking to TOI, Ramachandran mentioned that the memorial will be inaugurated on December 3, Achrekar's birth anniversary. He also confirmed that Sachin Tendulkar will be the chief guest at the event.

Ramachandran said:

"It was possible because of the guidance and support of (MNS chief) Raj Thackeray. We are planning to inaugurate the memorial on December 3, Achrekar sir's birthday, with obviously Tendulkar being the chief guest."

Ramachandran also stated that the statue will feature a bat with the signatures of the 12 India cricketers coached by Achrekar.

