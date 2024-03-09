"Ben Duckett is clearly the best teacher in the world"- Top 10 funny memes as India take a 255-run lead after dominating day 2 of 5th Test vs England

Team India continued their dominance against England in the 5th Test in Dharamshala with a clinical batting performance on Day 2, March 8. They reached 473/8 before the umpires called it time for the day, taking a significant lead of 255 runs.

Rohit Sharma (103) and Shubman Gill (110) resumed in the morning from where they left yesterday. They didn't give much chance to English bowlers in the first session. The duo batted sensibly and scored at a decent pace to notch up their centuries before lunch break.

However, they fell in quick succession early in the second session, giving England a much-needed opening in the game. Debutant Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan closed it soon with an enterprising partnership of 97 runs for the fourth wicket to swell the lead into three figures. Both the batters hit fluent half-centuries but couldn't convert them into big ones as they departed in the final session.

India then lost their way a bit as they collapsed from 403/4 to 428/8. Jasprit Bumrah (19*) and Kuldeep Yadav (27*) then stitched a 45-run partnership for the ninth wicket and remained unbeaten in the end.

The engaging action that unfolded on Day 2 of the fifth Test between India and England entertained the fans. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"Shubman Gill has the DNA of greatness"- Aakash Chopra on the Indian youngster after his century in 5th Test against England

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently heaped praise on Shubman Gill after his stellar century against England in the 5th Test in Dharamshala on Friday. During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Chopra opined that Gill is destined for greatness, saying:

"I am convinced that Shubman Gill has the DNA of greatness because of the way he bats. A lot of things are important while batting. Scoring runs is one thing but the other thing is to get the understanding of how to score runs. Everyone has to score runs to reach here or else you wouldn't have reached here, it's very simple.

On Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, Chopra continued:

"We have seen in Yashasvi's short career that he has a very good understanding of that, and we are seeing that with Shubman Gill consistently, that if the pitch is to his liking, he shouldn't stop.

"How to play Tom Hartley on this pitch, when and which ball to hit against Shoaib Bashir, which shots to play against fast bowling, and which not to play, this maturity is telling that if this DNA is nurtured properly, you have two batting superstars of world cricket in front of you."

