"600 runs is enough for this fella" - England fielder fiercely sledges Shubman Gill on action-packed Day 4 of 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test [Watch]

England opener Ben Duckett directed a sharp sledge at Indian captain Shubman Gill on Day 4 of the third Test at Lord's on Sunday, July 13. Referring to Gill's stats in the ongoing Test series, Duckett commented that 600 runs is enough for him.

As many as 14 wickets fell on an action-packed Day 4 of the third India vs England Test at Lord's. Resuming their second innings at 2-0, the hosts were bowled out for 192 as off spinner Washington Sundar starred with four wickets. Chasing 193, India were 58-4 at stumps, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Karun Nair (14), skipper Gill (6) and nightwatchman Akash Deep (1) all back in the hut.

There was some drama again in the last session of play on Day 4. With Gill out in the middle, Duckett was caught on the stump mic commenting:

"600 runs and he is done for his series. 600 runs is enough for this fella."

Gill, who had terrific Test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham, was dismissed cheaply in both innings of the ongoing Test at Lord's. He was caught behind off Chris Woakes for 16 in the first innings. On Sunday, the right-handed batter was trapped leg before by Brydon Carse with one that jagged in from a length.

Chasing 193, India got off to a horrible start as Jaiswal top-edged an attempted pull off Jofra Archer to the keeper. Nair then offered no stroke to one from Carse that nipped back in and was caught in front of the stumps. Gill was the next to go, also perishing to Carse. Ben Stokes then delivered the perfect finishing touch for England by knocking over nightwatchman Akash Deep.

Shubman Gill broke Rahul Dravid's massive record before dismissal on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

While the Indian captain only managed a single-figure score on Sunday at Lord's, it was enough for him to break another massive record. During his brief stay at the crease, he became the leading run-getter for India in a Test series in England.

The earlier record was held by former captain Rahul Dravid, who totaled 602 runs during the 2002 tour of England, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Following his knock on Sunday, Gill now has 607 runs in six innings at an average of 101.16. Virat Kohli (593 in 2018) is third on the list, followed by Sunil Gavaskar (542 in 1979). Dravid also holds the fifth position, with 461 runs during the 2011 tour.

