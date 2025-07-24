Ben Duckett loses his bat, which luckily lands just away from stumps, on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

England opener Ben Duckett had a brain-fade moment on Day 2 of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 24. The left-hander almost threw his bat onto the stumps as he lost his grip on the bat.The incident took place in the second over of England’s first innings. Debutant Anshul Kamboj bowled a short delivery that nipped back in, and Duckett played across the line before losing his control over the bat. As he looked back, the bat fell near the stumps, and he was very lucky to survive a hit-wicket dismissal.Sharing the video on X, Sky Sports wrote:&quot;Heart-in-mouth stuff for Ben Duckett... The England opener nearly drops his bat onto his own stumps - have you ever seen that before?!&quot;Watch the video below:Notably, Ben Duckett has been impressive with the bat, scoring 271 runs in six innings against India with the best score of 149 in the series opener at Headingley.Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley begin England's innings after India get bundled out for 358 in the first innings of the 4th TestBen Duckett gave a promising start to England’s first innings after the tourists were bundled out for 358 in their first innings on Day 2.At the time of writing, the hosts were 30 without loss, with Duckett (28 off 26) and Zak Crawley (2 off 15) at the crease. They are trailing by 324 runs.Earlier in the day, England captain Ben Stokes claimed a fifer, returning with figures of 5/72, while Jofra Archer bagged three wickets.For India, Rishabh Pant scored 54 runs off 75 balls despite sustaining a foot injury. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan also chipped in with half-centuries. KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, and Washington Sundar were equally handy with the bat, scoring 46, 41, and 27, respectively.England are leading the five-match series by a 2-1 margin. They beat India by 22 runs in the third Test at Lord’s. The hosts also won the series opener by five wickets at Headingley. Meanwhile, the Shubman Gill-led side registered a thumping 336-run victory in the second Test at Edgbaston.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.