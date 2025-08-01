Ben Duckett pulls off an outrageous reverse scoop for 6 on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

England opening batter Ben Duckett reverse scooped India pacer Akash Deep for a six on Day 2 of the fifth Test at The Oval on Friday, August 1. The southpaw pulled off the audacious shot on the last ball of the fourth over to put the pacer under early pressure in his opening spell of the first innings.Duckett had survived an lbw appeal in the previous over, after DRS showed that the ball was going over the stumps. Here's the video of the shot:Duckett and Zak Crawley had taken on the Indian bowling in the first innings of the Old Trafford Test as well. The opening pair put on 166 runs together to put enormous pressure on the Indian bowlers and lay the foundation for a giant first-innings score.Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley score at a scorching pace in England's first innings at The OvalEngland's opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett got the hosts to a blazing start on Day 2 of the fifth Test against India at The Oval. The pair took on the bowling from the word go, bringing the 50 up after only seven overs.It was their eighth 50+ stand against India, equalling Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes' tally, who also put on the same number of 50+ stands for the opening wicket against India.Earlier, India were bowled out for 224 runs in their first innings. Karun Nair top-scored for the tourists, making 57 off 109 balls. He fell lbw to Josh Tongue, but the real star was Gus Atkinson, who took the remaining three wickets to finish with figures of 5/33 in 21.4 overs.India could add a mere 20 runs to their overnight score of 204/6. The early end to their innings put the onus on the bowlers to try and make the most of the help on The Oval surface. At the time of writing, England were 84/0 in 11 overs, trailing by 140 runs.