Ben Stokes becomes No. 3 all-rounder, Washington Sundar breaks into top 20 ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

England captain Ben Stokes jumped three places to become the number three all-rounder in the latest ICC Men's Test all-rounders rankings. Ahead of the fifth Test against India, Stokes has 301 rating points to his name.

He is now only behind Mehidy Hasan Miraz from Bangladesh and Ravindra Jadeja from India. Ben Stokes went above South Africa's Wiaan Mulder to claim the third spot. He has made significant contributions with both bat and ball throughout the series.

In the four Tests, Ben Stokes has scored 581 runs from seven innings at an average of 43.42 with a century. He is also the leading wicket-taker for England so far with 17 scalps at an average of 25.23, including a five-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, India's Washington Sundar saw a significant rise in his rankings after the fourth Test. He picked up two wickets and scored an unbeaten century. Sundar jumped eight places to break into the top 20. He is now placed 14th with 193 rating points.

The Indian all-rounder has bagged seven wickets in the three games thus far. He has made 205 runs at an average of 51.25 with a top score of an unbeaten 101. Both all-rounders have been vital to their respective sides in the series.

Ben Stokes became only the fifth captain to score a hundred and pick five wickets in the same Test

Ben Stokes achieved a rare feat in the third Test, joining an elite list of captains. He became only the fifth skipper to score a hundred and pick five wickets in the same Test.

In the fourth match at Old Trafford, he bagged a fifer in the first innings, returning with figures of 5/72 from 24 overs. With the bat, Stokes scored 141 off 198 balls, including 11 boundaries and three sixes. He was awarded 'Player of the match' as the game ended in a draw.

Stokes joined Imran Khan (1983), Mushtaq Mohammad (1977), Garry Sobers (1966), and Denis Atkinson (1955) on the elite list. Moreover, he became only the fourth English player to accomplish this feat, joining Tony Greig, Ian Botham, and Gus Atkinson.

